Kuwaitis in Ukraine urged to contact embassies in neighboring countries

The Consular Affairs Department at the Foreign Ministry urged Kuwaitis in Ukraine who are planning to leave to a neighboring country to contact the Kuwaiti embassy in their intended destination on the following numbers: Kuwaiti embassy in Romania: 0040725922222 – 0040746151512; embassy in Hungary: 0036308980000 – 0036301670000; embassy in Poland: 0048795542647 – 0048664555444; and embassy in Slovakia: 00421908732868 – 00421918953442.