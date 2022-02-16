Kuwaitis protest outside embassy in support of Muslim women in India

KUWAIT: The women’s wing of the Islamic Constitutional Movement held a demonstration near the Indian Embassy yesterday in support of Muslim women in India. Around 120 people, the majority of them women, expressed their rejection and disapproval of the persecution of Muslim women in India and slammed the silence of the international community.

The protesters carried placards against what is happening against students wearing the hijab in India, some of whom were barred from entering schools and colleges in the southern state of Karnataka. The protesters expressed their rejection of moves to force Muslim students to remove their headscarves in schools, denouncing the silence of the international community against such practices against Muslim women.

“What is happening against Muslim women in India is a clear injustice. It is not the right of a person to force someone else to give up their religious beliefs,” said Dana Sharaf, who attended the protest. “Religious terrorism is unacceptable, and the Indian government must take into account its nationals in Muslim countries, especially in the Gulf states, because they are one of the largest communities and have complete freedom in their religious beliefs and rituals,” said lawyer and political activist Israa Al-Maatouk.

“Our message is to convey our voice to the Indian government and to protest against what is happening to Muslim women there. The Kuwaiti Embassy in India must convey our voice and message to the Indian government,” she said, adding it is unacceptable to prevent Muslim women from getting an education if they do not take off the hijab.

Mohammed Al-Ansari, who was at the demonstration, expressed his strong disapproval of what is happening against Muslim women in India, pointing out that Indo-Kuwaiti relations are longstanding, especially in the field of trade. He said humanitarian relations between the two countries are also old, calling on the Indian government to respect all religions.

“In Kuwait we respect the Indian community, which is the largest community residing in the country, and do not force them to practice our Islamic rituals and beliefs. They are free to believe in and practice their rituals, so we call on the Indian government to reciprocate and respect Muslims and their rituals,” Ansari said.