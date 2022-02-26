Kuwaitis proud of the sacrifices of their grandfathers: Info minister

DUBAI: Kuwait’s representative and Minister of Information and Culture Dr Hamad Rouh El-Din said on Friday that the 61st National Day and 31st Liberation Day of Kuwait are two dear occasions for Kuwaitis. During a speech on the country’s National Days at Dubai Expo 2020, the minister said that Kuwaitis expressed pride for the sacrifices of their fathers and grandfathers that formed a roadmap throughout Kuwait’s history. Kuwait has been supporting international peace and security, and maintaining the territories, out of its strong believe that humans have right to live in peace, he pointed out.

He referred, in this context, to the naming of Kuwait as a Humanitarian Center and the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad as a Humanitarian Leader. This is the continued path of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the minister stressed.

Kuwait’s pavilion, whose visitors exceeded two millions, has offered an outstanding image on various fields to deliver certain messages and goals to the world, he stated. Kuwait pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai opened on Friday festive activities to mark the country’s 61st National Day and the 31st Liberation Day, which attracted, and were much admired by, considerable numbers of visitors. The opening day featured patriotic songs by Kuwait TV and Kuwait Radio bands; Kuwait Opera; folklore performances of Al-Dahha, Al-Ardha and Al-Fernisi; and theatrical performance by Al-Tomooh sport club for persons with special needs. The visitors were offered token gifts and flags as tokens of appreciation.

Kuwait pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai also organized a national parade to mark the national days. The parade, led by Kuwait National Guard, started from Al-Ghaf Avenue, Dubai, towards Kuwait pavilion.

Meanwhile, Dr Rouh El-Din and his accompanying delegation paid an extensive visit to Expo 2020 which is currently taking place in Dubai. The theme of Expo 2020 is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, which focuses on three main facets: opportunity, mobility and sustainability.

The delegation began by touring the vast UAE Pavilion, which is situated at the center of the exhibition area. In a design created by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, which is inspired by the image of a falcon in mid-flight, the UAE pavilion features six different zones over a three-story structure that showcases 28 moveable wings. This pavilion succeeded in highlighting the UAE’s journey of progress while remaining true to the country’s culture of tradition.

Next, Dr Rouh El-Din and the delegation visited the Kuwait Pavilion. Designed by Italian architect Marco Pestalozza, the Kuwait Pavilion sheds light on a sustainable future and Kuwait City’s urban development. Representing a gateway to the future, the Kuwait pavilion offers visitors an immersive virtual landscape experience, inviting visitors to become part of the exhibition. Also, the people and culture of Kuwait are highlighted, where music, song and poetry add to the overall experience.

A visit to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion followed. As the second-largest pavilion at Expo 2020, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion shed light on the Kingdom’s people, natural landscapes, past, present and future. Designed by Seville-based Boris Michael Associates, the pavilion flaunts an innovative and sustainable design that is LEED Platinum certified. It offers visitors an opportunity to engage with renowned Saudi Arabian hospitality, an interactive floor highlights the Kingdom’s creative scene, and the Business Park invites visitors to connect with investment partners from around the world.

Dr Rouh El-Din and the accompanying delegation then proceeded to visit the Morocco Pavilion, designed by architect Tarik Oualalou who is based in both Paris and Casablanca. The pavilion sheds light on a national that is rampant with talent and opportunity, and a constant source of inspiration and innovation. It offers an immersive experience, reflecting the streets of Moroccan medinas that are committed to a sustainable future for the planet.

The next visit by Dr Rouh El-Din was to another North African pavilion, Egypt. Designed by Egyptian architect Hazem Hamada, the Egypt Pavilion engaged its visitors with a high-end digital journey, who were also given the opportunity to view three original antique Pharaoh statues and the chance to enjoy a 3D experience through a time machine. This celebration of a new era of opportunity, while shedding light on the future of tourism, infrastructure and education, were the mainstays of the Egypt Pavilion’s marriage of past and present.

Dr Rouh El-Din and the Kuwait delegation then paid a visit to the Bahrain Pavilion, which was designed by Swiss architect Christian Kerez. Inspired by traditional weavers, the architecture features a design that mimics weaving needles, joining together different sections to create the feeling of density. Live weaving stations also feature at the pavilion, showcasing various types of traditional embroidery, such as naqda, kurar and palm weaving. Innovation also features heavily at the Bahrain Pavilion.

The next stop made by Dr Rouh El-Din and his accompanying delegation was the GCC Pavilion. Linking its member states through their common history, religion and culture, the GCC Pavilion emphasizes a unified vision for a promising future. Relying heavily on symbolism, this pavilion highlights a landscaped area with six different groups of threads, which forge together to form aesthetic shadows across the landscape. Furthermore, at the center of the pavilion, a thousand golden threads merge, woven into a giant pendulum, representing one unified Arabian Gulf.

Moving onto another GCC country, Oman, Dr Rouh El-Din and the visiting delegation enjoyed an overview of Omani progress where frankincense was the center of attention. The Oman Pavilion, designed by F&M Middle East, created a tribute to frankincense, showing visitors the ways that it has impacted medicine, food and cosmetics. Focusing on the mystical and futuristic, the Oman Pavilion also engaged its visitors with a cutting-edge virtual reality experience.

Next stop on Dr Rouh El-Din visit to Expo 2020 was the Jordan Pavilion, which was designed by Facts And Fiction GmbH. The Jordan Pavilion invited its visitors to experience a country where modernity meet tradition, where the high-tech meets the traditional and a young and vibrant society meets the cradle of culture. The pavilion also offers its visitors a platform to explore economic investment, market access and tourism, while showcasing Jordan’s breathtaking landscapes.

Last stop for the day was the Qatar Pavilion, which was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava. Positing itself as a forward-aspiring country, the Qatar Pavilion showcased the Gulf nation’s diverse economy, ranging from arts to medicine to tourism, and various investment opportunities. Dr Rouh El-Din and the visiting delegation had the chance to explore the history and progress of Qatar as depicted in the pavilion’s various displays.

Initially suffering a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers kept the original name of Expo 2020; the event site was subsequently launched on October 1, 2021, and will continue through March 31, 2022. To date, ten million visitors have toured the landmark cultural forum, with more than 65 million digital visitors partaking in online tours of the various pavilions.- KUNA and agencies