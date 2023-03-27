Kuwaitis urged to be cautious after US deadly storm

WASHINGON: Kuwait Embassy in US has called on Kuwaiti citizens in the southern United States to follow the directives of local authorities as a result of the powerful hurricane that struck the states of Mississippi and Alabama in the past two days, which resulted in killing 26 people, a large number of injuries, and extensive damage to infrastructure and property.

In a statement, the embassy said, “we call on the attention of Kuwaiti citizens in the southern states to take caution and to take the necessary measures to deal with the hurricane that struck the states of Mississippi and Alabama.” The embassy expressed “wishes of safety to all” reassuring that “there are no Kuwaiti citizens affected by this hurricane.”

Kuwait Embassy stressed “the need and importance of following the directives issued by local authorities, especially in the areas affected by the hurricane.” The embassy also called on “citizens to communicate with embassy staff and with the consulates general when necessary.” The statement concluded with emergency phones designated to all citizens: +1 202 262 0758 +1 310 279 3644 +1 917 242 68888. – KUNA