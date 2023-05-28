Kuwait’s 18th Arab Media Forum began under patronage of PM

Kuwait: The 18th Arab Media Forum began on Sunday under the auspices of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The event will focus on a multitude of issues pertaining to the future of media in the region.

During a session, Chief-in-editor of Saudi Okaz newspaper Jameel Al-Theyabi said that the advent of Artificial Intelligence would have an impact on media outlets worldwide, affirming that it was important to catch up with all modes of development within media or be left behind.

Several other officials spoke during the event including Arab League Assistant Secretary for media and communication Ambassador Ahmad Khitabi who stressed the importance of meeting the challenges of the new and digital media.

Upgrading media capabilities should not sweep away issues of great urgency mainly the Palestinian cause, he affirmed.

On his part, chief-in-editor of Kuwait’s Al-Rai newspaper Waleed Al-Jassem said that Arab media faced challenges in suppressing freedoms, which are an integral part of any plans for much-sought development and creativity.

He noted that Social Media platforms had a higher ceiling for freedoms compared with regular media.

Delivering his view, chief-in-editor of Oman’s Al-Ru’ya newspaper Hatem Al-Tai indicated that the newer generation of media personnel needed to prepare for the upcoming transformation in digital media.

Al-Tai called on the Arab League to enforce fees on international media companies, with the money used in funding media entities in the region.