Kuwait’s Al-Azmi wins silver medal

RABAT: Kuwaiti Athlete Abdulrahman Al-Azmi on Friday snatched the silver medal of the javelin throwing contest in the Arab Athletics Championship currently held in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh. Al-Azmi made a new personal record after scoring 71.84 meters, giving Kuwait its second medal in the championship after a gold medal won on Wednesday by runner Yaqoub Al-Youha in the 110-meter hurdles competition.

In a statement to KUNA, the Kuwaiti national team coach Hamo Al-Bukili lauded Al-Azmi’s achievement, expressing hope the team would win more medals and titles in this Arab event. 16 Arab countries, including Kuwait, are participating in the Arab Championship which commenced in Marrakesh on Tuesday and concluded on Saturday.

