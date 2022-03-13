Kuwait’s Al-Rashidi wins bronze medal

By Abadellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait National Shooting Team member Talal Al-Turqi Al-Rashidi won the bronze medal at the World Cup Clay Target Shooting event which is being held in Cyprus. Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Secretary General Obaid Munahi Al-Osaimi dedicated the medal to Kuwait leadership and Kuwait people. He said Talal Al-Rashidi was able to snatch the bronze medal following fierce competition with world champions. Al-Osaimi said Kuwait Shooting Federation is looking forward to win more medals during this championship.