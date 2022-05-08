Kuwait’s Amir condoles with Egypt’s President over terrorist attack victims

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of condolences to Egypt’s President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on the terrorist act which targeted a water plant, eat of Suez Canal, that killed and wounded some military personnel. In the cable, His Highness the Amir stressed Kuwait’s strong condemnation and denunciation of this heinous terrorist act, and its support to Egypt in all measures it takes to face such terror acts. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon victims’ souls, wishing a rapid recovery to those injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent two similar cables.

Meanwhile, Speaker of National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem Saturday sent two cables of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Dr Hanafi Al-Jebali and President of Senate Abdulwahab Abdelrazeq. In the cables, Ghanem expressed sincere sympathy over the terrorist attack on a water-lifting plant in the Sinai Peninsula. Ghanem condemned strongly all terrorist attacks, stressing Kuwaiti people’s full solidarity with the brotherly Egyptian people against all acts that threaten the country’s security and stability. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the victims’ souls, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Earlier, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry voiced the country’s condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist assault. The ministry stressed Kuwait’s solidarity with, and support to, Egypt in all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability, and to confront terrorism and extremism, said a statement made by the ministry. The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the relatives of those killed, and to Egypt’s leadership, government and people, wishing a rapid recovery to those injured.

The Gulf Cooperation Council Chief Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf on Saturday condemned an armed attack on a water-lifting station in the Sinai Peninsula that killed 11 soldiers and hurt five others as a “cowardly terrorist” attack. Gulf states stand in solidarity with Egypt in confronting violence, extremism and terrorism, the secretary-general of the six-nation bloc said in a statement. He underlined the bloc’s “total rejection” of the attack, saying these acts “contradict religious and humanitarian principles and moral values.” On behalf of the GCC, he also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to Egypt’s government and its people, wishing those injured a swift recovery. – KUNA