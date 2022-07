Kuwait: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Saturday to the President of UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan over the victims of the floods that swept through some parts of the UAE.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon the dead and for a speedy recovery for the injured, hoping that the UAE overcome the natural disaster.