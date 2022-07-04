Kuwait’s Amir congratulates President Biden on US Independence Day

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to the President of the United States Joseph Biden, congratulating him on his country’s 246th Independence Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended the historical and strategic relations linking the State of Kuwait and the United States of America, expressing both nations’ keenness on continuing to pursue ventures to bolster ties and cooperation on all possible domains to meet the interest of both countries. His Highness the Amir iterated wishes of wellbeing and health to President Biden and more progress and development to the American people.

Source KUNA