Kuwait’s Amir congratulates Saudi King on successful medical check-ups

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to congratulate him on the successful medical check-ups he underwent recently. His Highness the Amir wished the Saudi King everlasting wellbeing and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia more progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.