Kuwait’s Amir congratulates Saudi King on successful medical check-ups

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to congratulate him on the successful medical check-ups he underwent recently. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished Saudi King everlasting wellbeing and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia more progress and welfare under his wise leadership. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meanwhile sent a cable to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to congratulate him on the successful medical check-ups of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished his Saudi counterpart everlasting health for the King and for Saudi Arabia more progress and prosperity under their wise leadership.

The Saudi Royal Court had announced Sunday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent a successful colonoscopy. The Saudi Press Agency, quoting a Royal Court statement, said King Salman would be spending some time at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah, based on treatment plan recommended by the medical team.

In other news, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Monday, at Bayan Palace, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior General (Rtd) Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He also hosted Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Dr Mohammad Al-Fares. – KUNA