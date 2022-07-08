Kuwait’s Amir exchanges Eid greetings with Muslim leaders

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday exchanged congratulations and greetings with kings and presidents of sisterly Arab countries on the holy occasion of Eid Al-Adha. In his congratulatory cables, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere wishes for the Arab and Muslim nations to enjoy more security, stability and progress.
