Kuwait’s Amir greets citizens and residents on Ramadan

Kuwait: Amiri Diwan conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s greetings on Tuesday to the citizens and residents on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Diwan announced that His Highness the Amir will not receive citizens and residents to congratulate him this year, wishing everyone good health.

Furthermore, the Diwan wished His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah wellness and prosperity.