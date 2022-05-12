Kuwait’s Amir heads to Italy on private visit

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed on Thursday to Italy on a private visit. His Highness the Amir was seen off at the airport by His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior state officials.