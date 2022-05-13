Kuwait’s Amir mourns “great leader” Khalifa bin Zayed

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed heartfelt condolences on passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying the Arab and Islamic nations lost “a great leader” who dedicated his life for the service of his people, as well as defending Arab and Islamic causes.

His Highness the Amir extended deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Kuwait in cables of condolences to UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rahsed Al-Maktoum, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, their families and the people of the UAE.