Kuwait’s Amir pays tribute to ‘great leader’ Sheikh Khalifa

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Friday expressed heartfelt condolences for death of President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying Arab and Islamic nations lost “a great leader” who dedicated his life for service of his people, defending Arab and Islamic causes. His Highness the Amir extended deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Kuwait in cables of condolences to UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, their families and the people of the UAE.

The State of Kuwait, in a grieve over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, “will always remember his honorable positions towards the (Kuwaiti) just causes during the Iraqi invasion,” said His Highness the Amir. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow the UAE people with solace, and commended the development that took place during the reign of the deceased which contributed to advancement of the nation. His Highness the Amir announced a 40-day mourning period, flags flown at half-mast and government departments would be off duty for three days starting Friday, May 13.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent cables of condolences for Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed and Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed over the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince expressed condolences for the Emirati people, describing the deceased as “a great leader” who was a staunch defender of Arab and Islamic causes. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince also praised the “honorable” position of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed towards Kuwait’s just causes during the Iraqi invasion and commended his contribution to the development of the UAE. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Cementing joint Gulf action

Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem on Friday sent a cable to his Emirati counterpart Saqr Ghabash, offering sincere and heartfelt condolences over the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In the cable, the speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow much mercy over the soul of the deceased and to grant his family and UAE people more patience. Ghanem paid tribute to the late UAE president as having devoted his life and effort to serving and developing his homeland, and cemented joint Gulf action.

Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Friday sent a cable of condolences to his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan over the passing away of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In the cable, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf recalled several achievements and comprehensive renaissance made in all fields in the UAE during the tenure of Sheikh Khalifa, the ministry’s media department said in a press statement. The Kuwaiti minister also remembered Sheikh Khalifa’s sincere efforts made in serving Arab and Muslim nations’ issues, it added. Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy on Sheikh Khalifa’s soul, and bring solace to his family and UAE’s people, according to the statement.

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Sabah Friday expressed heartfelt condolences in cables sent to senior Emirati officials over the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Talal Khaled sent the cables to UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as Minster of State for Defense Affairs Mohammad bin Ahmad Al-Bowardi.

The Kuwaiti minister recalled Sheikh Khalifa’s big role in backing and promoting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and joint action amongst Gulf states, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. Sheikh Khalifa’s achievements and stances greatly contributed to constructing a modern state in all fields, Sheikh Talal said. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy on Sheikh Khalifa’s soul, and bring solace to his relatives and the people of the UAE, according to the statement.

GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf expressed deepest condolences for passing away of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. Hajraf, in a statement, said the deceased spent his life in the service of people, nation, Arab and Islamic nations. He expressed heartfelt condolences for the GCC leaders, Al Nahyan family and the Emirati people over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa who was a “Gulf, Arab and international leader.” Hajraf said Sheikh Khalifa contributed to supporting of cooperation march among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. – KUNA