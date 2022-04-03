Kuwait’s Amir receives call from Qatar’s Amir on Ramadan

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday received a phone call from Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sharing congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. In the phone conversation, the Qatari Amir wished goodness and blessings for both sisterly countries and their people, as well as both Arab and Muslim worlds, while praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow good health and wellness on His Highness the Amir and more progress and prosperity for the State of Kuwait under his wise leadership. His Highness the Amir thanked the Amir of Qatar for this fraternal contact and good gesture that reflected historical and distinguished relations between both countries and their people, wishing him well and prosperity for Qatar under his wise leadership.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday received a telephone call from Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani regarding congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan. During the phone conversation, the Qatari Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow everlasting wellbeing on His Highness the Crown Prince, and wished further progress and prosperity to both sisterly countries and their peoples, as well as both Arab and Muslim worlds. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince thanked the Amir of Qatar for the good fraternal feelings, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow permanent good health on the Qatari Amir. His Highness the Crown Prince also wished further advancement and blessings to Qatar, as well as stability, security and safety to both Arab and Muslim nations. – KUNA