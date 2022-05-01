Kuwait’s Amir receives Eid Al-Fitr greetings letter from Crown Prince

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a letter of congratulations on Eid Al-Fitr from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday. His Highness Sheikh Mishal wished His Highness the Amir a long healthy life and more development for Kuwait under his wise leadership. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, in reply, sent a congratulatory letter to His Highness the Crown Prince for Eid Al-Fitr, thanking him for his kind feelings and wishing His Highness a long healthy life.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received congratulatory letters from National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Head of National Guard His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. They congratulated the Amir on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, asking God Almighty to bestow peace and prosperity on Kuwait and wishing His Highness the Amir good health. His Highness the Amir sent letters of appreciation in response to their kind sentiments.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah exchanged cables of congratulations and greetings with the kings and presidents of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. In the cables, His Highness the Amir wished happy returns of the occasion for both Arab and Muslim worlds, praying that they would enjoy perpetual security and stability.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday received a phone call from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who expressed congratulations on Eid Al-Fitr. The Qatari Amir hoped that the happy occasion would recur with all goodness and blessing for the two countries, Arab and Muslim nation. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf thanked his Qatari counterpart for the gracious gesture that depicted depth of the Kuwaiti-Qatari relations and reciprocated by expressing felicitations to the Qatari Amir on the Eid occasion.

He also expressed good wishes to the Qatari Amir and his country. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings by phone Saturday with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim. Appreciating the call, Sheikh Tamim wished Kuwait progress and prosperity under His Highness the Amir’s wise leadership. – KUNA