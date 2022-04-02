Kuwait’s Amir receives Ramadan greetings from top state officials

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received messages of congratulations from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Head of the National Guard, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, expressing their sincere congratulations to His Highness on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent them letters of thanks in reply, thanking him for good feelings and sincere supplications on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also sent His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in his name and on behalf of the ministry’s military and civilian employees, congratulations and blessings on the occasion of Ramadan. The Ministry of Defense said in a press statement that Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, in a congratulatory message, wished His Highness the Amir well, and goodness and blessings for the dear nation and both Arab and Muslim nations.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah shared congratulatory cables with Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. His Highness the Amir received a phone call from King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, congratulating him on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. In the call, the King of Bahrain wished goodness and blessings for both brotherly countries and Arab and Muslim worlds, hoping good health and wellness for His Highness the Amir, and more progress and prosperity for Kuwait under his wise leadership. In reply, His Highness the Amir thanked the King of Bahrain for this fraternal contact and good initiative that reflected historical and distinguished relations between both countries and both peoples, wishing him well and further development and prosperity for his country.

Crown Prince receives greetings

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday received greetings from National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness Chairman of the National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, congratulating him on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. The sheikhs and officials prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow good health and wellness on His Highness the Crown Prince and goodness and blessings on the dear nation. In reply, His Highness the Crown Prince thanked them for their noble sentiments and sincere prayers on the occasion of the fasting month, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant dear nation everlasting security, prosperity and progress.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Friday a telephone call from Governor of Saudi Tabuk Province Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz on the holy month of Ramadan. During the call, Prince Fahad expressed sincere congratulations and fraternal feelings to His Highness the Crown Prince on the holy month of Ramadan. He wished His Highness the Crown Prince everlasting wellbeing, and Kuwait and its people further progress and prosperity, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated the Saudi prince on the same occasion, wishing him good health, and Saudi people further advance and prosperity under the wise leadership of King Salam bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister. – KUNA