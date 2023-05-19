Kuwait’s Amir Rep. sends cables to Saudi leadership, returns home after Arab summit

Kuwait: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable on Friday to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.

In the cable, Sheikh Mishal thanked the Saudi monarch for the generous hospitality, as well as meticulous organization of the 32nd Arab Summit, recently concluded in Jeddah.

His Highness the Crown Prince sent a similar cable to Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, hailing all efforts the Kingdom is exerting to unify Arab action.

His Highness the Crown Prince then returned home along with the accompanying delegation.