Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Nawaf congratulates King Charles III on crowning

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday addressed a cable to King Charles III, the Monarch of Great Britain and North Ireland, expressing deep congratulations on his crowning as the Monarch. His Highness the Amir wished King Charles III all success in pursuing the process of development witnessed in the friendly United Kingdom, hoping his leadership will bolster further the UK eminent status and guide the nation to pursue its leading role at the international level, noting that bases of this process had been laid by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Great Britain and North Ireland. Moreover, His Highness the Amir expressed profound pride of the deep-rooted, solid and historic relations bonding the two gracious families, friendly people within the framework of mutual understanding and cooperation, joint keenness on elevating these ties and broadening the cooperation in various spheres in a fashion that would bolster the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. His Highness the Amir also wished His Majesty King Charles II and the Royal Family all wellbeing, the United Kingdom and the friendly people more progress and prosperity under the sagacious leadership.

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also on Saturday sent a cable to King Charles III, voicing deep congratulations on his crowning as the Monarch. His Highness the Deputy Amir wished King Charles III all success in continuing development and progress witnessed in the friendly United Kingdom. His Highness the Deputy Amir commended the historic deep-rooted relations between the two ruling families, countries and friendly nations, wishing well being to the ruling family, and further progress and prosperity to the UK under wise leadership of King Charles III. Furthermore, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Saturday sent a cable to King Charles III, voicing deep congratulations on his crowning as the Monarch. His Highness the Prime Minister wished success to King Charles III in his reign.