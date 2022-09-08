Kuwait’s Amir to King Charles: World lost a great leader

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah offered condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, the British Royal Family and the friendly British people after the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

In his cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his and Kuwaiti government and people’s deep sorrow and sympathy for Queen Elizabeth’s death. He recalled with pride Her Majesty’s path of giving over the past decades that boosted the high status of the UK on the international stage as well as her effective contribution to world issues.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf noted that the whole world had lost with her death a great leader who was wise, experienced and far-sighted. She had historical stance that contributed to shaping several regions in the contemporary world. Her initiatives, which had helped enhance global security and peace, served humanitarian issues and contributed to advancing the path of sustainable development in the world, earned her the appreciation and respect of all the international community, His Highness the Amir said.

His Highness also expressed his deep pride in the deep-rooted and solid historical Kuwaiti-UK relations spanning over tens of decades between the two royal families and the two friendly countries and peoples. He spoke highly about the major role played by Her Majesty in building and strengthening these relations, which were characterized by communication, cooperation and joint keenness to elevating them to wider horizons in the light of the strategic partnership that unites the two friendly countries.

His Highness affirmed that the State of Kuwait, leadership, government and people will not forget the historical, firm and honorable supportive stance of Her Majesty and the friendly United Kingdom to Kuwait in face of the brutal Iraqi invasion in 1990 and the active participation of the British Armed Forces in the international coalition, which was formed to repel this aggression and liberate Kuwait, as well as the historical position of Her Majesty and the United Kingdom in contributing to preserving and guaranteeing Kuwait’s independence.

These noble and honorable stances of Her Majesty and the friendly United Kingdom will remain in the conscience and in the memory of the Kuwaiti people, he said.He prayed for the mercy of Her Majesty and offered solace for British people.