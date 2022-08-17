Kuwait’s cabinet approves voting via ID cards, adds new precincts

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti cabinet has approved new law-decrees of necessity allowing voters to use ID cards as well as adding new precincts to four voting constituencies, said Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Enhancement Jamal Al-Jallawi on Wednesday. In a statement to KUNA and Kuwait Television after the cabinet meeting at Seif Palace, Minister Jallawi said that the inclusion of new precincts into four constituencies was based on their geographically proximity and governorate assignment.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a decree of necessity to add new areas to the first, second, fourth and fifth constituencies. In a statement on its official Twitter account, the Center for Government Communication said that Anjifa will be added to the first constituency. It added that Shuwaikh Industrial Area, Shuwaikh Health Zone, Nahdha, northwest Sulaibikhat and Jaber Al-Ahmad City will be added to the second constituency. Meanwhile, West Abdullah Al-Mubarak, South Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Al-Oyoun, Al-Naeem, Al-Naseem, Al-Qasr, Taima and Al-Waha will be added to the fourth constituency. Abu Fatira, Al-Masayel, Abu Alhasani, Sabah Al-Ahmad City and Al-Khairan will be under the fifth constituency, it noted.