Kuwait’s charity distributes relief aid in Cox Bazar

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Namaa Charity on Thursday concluded its relief campaign to provide urgent aid for about 7,000 people affected by the recent fire in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. In a statement to KUNA, Namaa Charity’s Relief Aid Chief Khaled Al-Shammari said that due to the tragic situation caused by the fire, the charity had to speed up the campaign’s implementation and extend urgent help.

Cox’s Bazar is the largest refugee camp in the world. It shelters nearly a million people, among of whom are 490 children, according to a UNICEF report. The relief campaign aims to provide the essential needs for the fire-afflicted camp residents to contribute to alleviating their suffering, explained Al-Shammari, noting that it includes meals, food supplies, water bottles, clothing, blankets and other means of a decent life.

He described the current situation there as being “tragic” due to the severe shortage of the basic needs of life, including shelter and food, and the spread of diseases and malnutrition due to the lack of health centers and medicines, expressing gratitude to all who supported and donated to Namaa campaigns. The fire erupted on March 5th and destroyed Rohingya refugees’ camps, leaving more than 12,000 people homeless. – KUNA