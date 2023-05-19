Kuwait’s Crown Prince meets Ukrainian President

Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met Friday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab Summit currently hosted by the Saudi City of Jeddah.

During the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the Ukrainian leader. The two sides discussed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and means of boosting them to serve interest of the two states and their peoples, in addition to the latest developments on international and regional arenas.

The representative of His Highness the Amir stressed Kuwait’s stance towards the Ukrainian crisis that calls for the necessity of abiding by the principles of international law and the UN Charter stressing on the sovereignty of the countries, their independence and their territorial integrity, in line with the internationally recognized borders.

The meeting was attended by Director of His Highness the Crown Prince Office retired General Jamal Mohammad Al-Thyab, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Essa Al-Essa and Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi. – KUNA