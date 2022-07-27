Kuwait’s Crown Prince receives Foreign Minister, newly appointed diplomats

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and a group of newly appointed heads of Kuwaiti missions abroad. Those received included:

– Permanent Representative of Kuwait at the UN Office in Geneva and General Consul at the Swiss Federation Nasser Abdullah Al-Hain.

– Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abdullah Mohammad Al-Maw’ad.

– General Consul in Ibril, Iraq, Othman Dawoud Al-Dawoud.

– Ambassador to Tunisia Mansour Khaled A-Omar.

– Ambassador to Iran Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh.

– General Consul in Dubai, and northern Emirates in the UAE Ali Salem Al-Thaithi.

– Ambassador to Bulgaria Ghazi Hamed Al-Fadhli.

– General Consul in Hong Kong, China, Nasser Saqer Al-Ghanim.

– Ambassador to Benin Mishal Ahmad Al-Mansour.

– Ambassador to the Swiss Federation Talal Suleiman Al-Fassam.

– General Consul in the Iraqi city of Basra Mohsen Obaid Al-Ajmi.

– Ambassador to Cambodia Mohammad Saeed Al-Hajri.

– Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the UN headquarters in New York, US, Tareq Mohammad Al-Bannai.

– Ambassador to Italy Nasser Sanhat Al-Qahtani.

– General Consul to the city of Frankfurt, Germany, Adel Ahmad Al-Ghunaiman.

– Ambassador to Djibouti Saud Haddad Al-Saeedi.

– General Consul to Istanbul, Turkey, Mohammad Sultan Al-Sharji.

– Ambassador to Yemen Falah Badah Al-Hajraf.

– General Consul in New York, US, Azzam Abdulmohsen Al-Asfour.

– General Consul in Los Angeles, US, Nawaf Fahad Al-Saeed.

– Ambassador to Belgium Nawaf Nafe Al-Enizi.

The diplomats took oath in front of His Highness the Crown Prince. In a speech, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad congratulated the diplomats on their new posts and encouraged them to serve their country well under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He called on them to represent their country to the best of their abilities in their respective posts. His Highness indicated that he had instructed the Foreign Minister to embark on the biggest shuffling within the domain diplomatic missions to reinvigorate the diplomatic corps in Kuwait. His Highness the Crown Prince said that the regional and international challenges required vigilance on part of Kuwaiti diplomats who should address such challenges with wisdom and clarity. Not only do Ambassadors and diplomats represent the leadership of Kuwait, but they also serve the Kuwaiti people abroad and this was their main mission, His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed. He concluded his speech with wishes of success and welfare for all those embarking on their mission to represent the Kuwaiti leadership and people in regional and international arenas. Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad delivered a speech congratulating the diplomats on assuming their posts, saying that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had put their trust in the appointed diplomats. The leadership’s expectations were high of the newly appointed officials and hopefully they would live up to those expectations, he reiterated. Senior officials of the state had attended the ceremony.