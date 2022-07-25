Kuwait’s Crown Prince receives Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Prime Minister retired General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday received a letter of gratitude from the newly appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad. As he faces the task of naming new Cabinet members, the Prime Minister said he was “honored to fill the job.” He thanked His Highness the Amir for his “trust and appreciation,” pledging to do his utmost to protect the constitution, serve the nation and “retain national gains.” He wished Kuwait continued prosperity and development, reiterating that he was honored to have been named the country’s new prime minister. His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a similar letter from Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

Former First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was named Kuwait’s new prime minister in an Amiri order on Sunday. Born in 1956, Sheikh Ahmad is the son of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. A Bachelor’s degree of Commerce Kuwait University graduate, he was later drafted in military service, arriving at the rank of general before retirement from the army. He had assumed the role of first deputy prime minister and interior minister since March 2022. This was preceded by several stints, also at the Ministry of Interior alongside the National Guard.

At the Ministry of Interior, he has served as Assistant Undersecretary for Nationality and Passports Affairs followed by the role of Assistant Undersecretary for Education and Training Affairs. His retirement from the ministry thereafter was followed by his appointment as Governor of the Hawalli Governorate. In November 2020, an Amiri order was given, appointing Sheikh Ahmad to the role of Deputy Chief of the National Guard at the minister rank.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a letter of thanks to outgoing prime minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. In the message, His Highness the Amir spoke highly of His Highness Sabah Al-Khaled’s dedication in serving “the dear homeland” and promoting its “development march” during his tenure.

“We hold you in high esteem for delivering on your responsibilities at your best, which will remain in the memory of the homeland,” His Highness the Amir wrote. He expressed best wishes for His Highness Sabah Al-Khaled, hoping that he will continue contributing to the progress and prosperity of the homeland. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a similar letter to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled. – KUNA