Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received Prime Minister retired General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.