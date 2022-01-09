Kuwait’s Education Ministry to adapt with all health conditions: Undersecretary

KUWAIT: Undersecretary of Ministry of Education Dr Ali Al-Yaqoub confirmed yesterday that the ministry is ready to adapt with all health conditions in the country through a tight plan. “Regarding latest update at operation theatre in the Ministry, health status inside schools in all the educational zones is stable. The number of coronavirus cases is normal and there is no cause for panic,” said Dr Yaqoub in a statement to the press. Tests for the first midterms in the intermediate and secondary stages are proceeding normally without any obstacles, the official confirmed, stressing that the continuity of students’ return to school seats is a necessary step to ensure the quality of education and its outputs. “Out of our responsibility as educational officials, we are keen to maintain professional educational standards and implement health regulations in order to achieve the desired goals of the educational process”, he added.

“The ‘A and B’ categories system adopted during the first semester is approved right now and will be applied in the second semester without any changes, and there is no decision until now to return to the online learning,” Yaqoub explained. The implementation of the online education plan as in the academic year 2020-2021 represents the last option of the Ministry of Education and depends on the nature of health developments in the country, he said. “Our aspirations, hopes and goals are directed towards the return of full formal education in schools as was done before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued.

Regarding allowing some private schools to use online education, Yaqoub said that the decision was made temporarily until all staff members end their quarantine period, especially for those coming from abroad, he confirmed. As for the ministry’s plan to ensure the safe return to schools, Yaqoub said that these measures include strict health and educational supervision of the regulatory procedures approved by the Ministry of Health. It also includes ensuring family follow-up for the students, providing mobile canteens, rearranging the curriculum and focusing on teaching the skills that the learner needs for direct education, as well as to keep students away from closed places and prevent crowding.

He stressed the ministry’s keenness to conduct a continuous review of the return plan, including the continues follow-up to the sterilization operations of schools and ensuring the readiness of buildings and educational classroom that includes maintenance of air conditioning, safety of facilities. The plan also is taking into account the availability of security and safety factors as well as providing all aspects of support, especially students of special needs, through social and psychological service offices in educational districts. — KUNA