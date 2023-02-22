Kuwait’s embassies, consulates light up in celebration of nat’l holidays

Kuwait: Kuwait’s embassies and consulates all over the globe lit up with celebrations marking the 62nd independence anniversary and 32nd liberation day.

The Ambassadors all extended their congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and wished their country growing progress and prosperity, and everlasting stability and security.

On the sideline of the reception hosted by Kuwait’s embassy in France Ambassador Mohammad Al-Jedai expressed his pride in his country to KUNA speaking of all it has achieved and hailing its humanitarian role and relentless efforts on both regional and international fronts.

Also attending the Parisian celebrations was Kuwait’s permanent envoy to UNESCO Ambassador Dr. Adam Al-Mulla who spoke to KUNA on Kuwait’s role in the cultural scene praising its significant contributions to translating intellectual progress into tangible reality.

As for Ambassador of Kuwait to the Netherlands, Ali Al-Dafiri, he praised in his speech at a reception held on Tuesday afternoon the “dynamic and deep rooted ” relations between the two countries and emphasized their commitment to further enhancing their partnership.

Ambassador Al-Dafiri noted that the two countries share very strong trade and investment ties stating, “Kuwait maintains a major investment presence in the Netherlands across many sectors,” On his part, Director of North Africa and the Middle East Department in the Dutch foreign ministry, Marc Gerritsen, stated in his speech to the large gathering “the role Kuwait plays cannot be overestimated, as a mediator, as a stable factor in a volatile region .. We are proud that we can call Kuwait one of our dear friends in the region and we look very much forward to strengthening this friendship,” “The future of Kuwait will be cleaner and greener and the Netherlands will assist you in that and also learn from your experience in the energy field,” he added.

Later speaking to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Gerritsen said, “I am here to congratulate the State of Kuwait on its 62nd anniversary.” Kuwait’s Ambassador to Spain, Khalifah Al-Kharafi, on sideline of the celebrations hosted at the embassy, wished the people of Kuwait a prosperous life and further progress and development.

As for the state’s embassy in the eternal city of Rome, festivities commenced after a three-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and Ambassador Nasser Al-Qahtani commended the role of Italian officials in reviving the celebrations, saying that it is a testament to the deep-rooted relations.

On these relations, Ambassador Al-Qahtani mentioned that Kuwait is a strategic trade partner to Italy, adding that Italian exports to Kuwait in the first 10 months of 2022 reached EUR 1.9 billion (approx. USD two billion), while Kuwaiti exports to Italy amounted to EUR 350 million (approx. USD 373 million).

On her part, Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni stated that she was honored to be part of these celebrations, saying that the shared trust, respect, and humanitarian principles contributed to cementing relations despite various challenges.

Sereni mentioned that Italy is Kuwait’s number one European trade partner and the seventh worldwide with 65 percent increase in trade exchange compared to past year.

She further added that relations are blossoming not only the economic front, but also on the cultural front as a couple of deal were struck between the Kuwaiti National Council of Culture Arts and Literature (NCCAL) and Italian universities on archeological sites in the island of Failkah.

As for the Moscow-based Acting Charge de Affairs Salem Al-Muzayen, he spoke of the special Kuwaiti-Russian relations, underscoring the importance of the ongoing political dialogue across various levels.

Celebrations also took place in the Sultanate of Brunei and Ambassador Salah Al-Mutairi extended his congratulations to the people of Kuwait, wishing the country further progress under its wise leadership.

Kuwait’s Consul-General based in Chinese city of Shanghai, Mishal Al-Shamali, took the opportunity to recall the sacrifices of the forefathers and martyrs and their determination in establishing a renowned prosperous nation.

He stated that Kuwaiti-Chinese relations are on a steady path of understanding harmony and joint visions, adding that they are hoping for furthering partnerships that benefit both nations.

Participating in the joyous occasions were high officials and diplomats from each country, all joining in to celebrate Kuwait’s national holidays. Kuwaiti scholarship students also attended the festivities, celebrating a piece of home away from home.