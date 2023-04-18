Kuwait’s envoy to US presents credentials

WASHINGTON: Kuwait’s Ambassador to the United States of America Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah presented a copy of her credentials to Chief of Protocol of the United States Rufus Gifford in a meeting in Washington on Monday. “She expressed hopes that Kuwait and the United States remain strong strategic partners, and said she looks forward to developing the deep ties between the two nations,” Kuwait’s embassy said on its Twitter account.- Agencies
Related Articles
Check AlsoClose
-
US thanks Kuwait, partners21/08/2021