Kuwait’s flag flutters high

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti flag-hoisting ceremony took place at Bayan Palace on Wednesday under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in presence of his representative, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Saadoun, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior state officials attended the event.

The motorcade of HH the Amir’s representative arrived at the venue and was given a 21-gun salute and warm welcome by the personnel of the army, police and National Guard. HH the Amir’s representative then hoisted the flag and the national anthem was played.

Later on Wednesday, HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf received a cable of congratulation from HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal on the flag-hoisting ceremony. The ceremony, held under the motto of “dignity and pride”, commenced celebrations marking the 62nd National Day and 32nd Liberation Day. In his cable, HH the Crown Prince said: “Your Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, I had the honor to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony at Bayan Palace under your patronage to kick off the celebrations of the 62nd National Day and the 32nd Liberation Day.

“It’s my pleasure to express sincere congratulations to Your Highness and express the best wishes for the sons of our dear homeland and the residents living on its land. We recall, in dignity and pride, the selfless sacrifices offered by our dauntless martyrs for the sake of the dear homeland. We pray to Almighty Allah to bestow His mercy upon their souls and lodge them in Paradise.” HH the Crown Prince wished HH the Amir everlasting wellbeing, and the homeland more prosperity and progress under the wise leadership of HH the Amir.

HH the Amir sent a reply cable to HH the Crown Prince to thank him for his sincere sentiments on his national occasion. Recalling the sacrifices of martyrs, he said they will remain in the memory of the homeland and prayed to Almighty Allah to have mercy on their souls. HH the Amir expressed his best wishes for the homeland. – KUNA