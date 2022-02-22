Kuwait’s flag, Kuwait Times, Kuwait News banner raised on Mount Kilimanjaro summit

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s flag and Kuwait Times and Kuwait News banner were raised 5,895 meters above sea level on top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest summit. The ‘Rise to Succeed’ group organized a trip to Tanzania recently led by Sheikh Mohammad Al Thani, featuring 27 participants from 17 countries. Kuwait was represented by Basel Al-Jarallah and Kuwait Times Deputy Editor-in-Chief Abdullah Boftain.