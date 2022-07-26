Kuwait’s Foreign Minister meets GCC Chief

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met on Tuesday with the visiting Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf. During the meeting, they discussed enhancing efforts to support the process of joint Gulf action towards greater solidarity and interdependence within the framework of the Gulf system, said the GCC Secretariat in a statement. It added that they also discussed topics related to the latest developments on the regional and international arenas. – KUNA