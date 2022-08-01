Kuwait’s Foreign Minister meets Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met on Monday with the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Honda Taro during his official visit to Kuwait with his accompanying delegation. In the meeting, they discussed close ties between both sides with ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields, as well as the latest developments regionally and internationally.

Honda said he would like to work together in various fields such as energy, mentioning that Kuwait is a strong partner of Japan and both countries are friends which helped each other in the time of historic crisis such as Gulf war and Great East Japan Earthquake, according to a statement released by the Japanese embassy in Kuwait. Honda appreciated Kuwait’s diplomacy for reconciliation of Middle East region and its contribution to the regional stability through humanitarian assistance and so on.

On the other hand, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser said that he would like to cooperate for strengthening of bilateral relations and stability of Middle East region, reads the statement. Both sides agreed on close cooperation for the stability of international oil market.

Meanwhile, Honda met with Dr Mohammad Al-Fares, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of the State of Kuwait and exchanges opinions regarding strengthening of bilateral relations with a focus on the energy field. Honda expressed gratitude for stable oil supply from Kuwait to Japan and hoped for the leading role of Kuwait for the stability of international oil market, mentioning the economic crisis as a result of rising prices such as oil and gas.

On the other hand, Dr Fares said that Kuwait has responsibility on the stability of oil market as a member of OPEC+ and he would like to deal with this issue appropriately. Both sides exchanged remarks regarding various and realistic ways of energy transition for the purpose of achieving carbon-neutral society and agreed on cooperation between two countries in this field.

Furthermore, Honda exchanged ideas with Ambassador Majdi Ahmad Ebrahim Al-Dhafiri, Deputy Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait regarding bilateral relations and cooperation in the regional and international arena. Both sides confirmed coordination between the two countries regarding the achievement of Free and Open Indo-Pacific, issues in the Middle East region such as Iran and Ukraine situation.

On Sunday, Honda met with Mubarak Nasser Al-Sayer, CEO of Al-Sayer Group. Al-Sayer Group founded an agency of Toyota Motor Corporation in 1954, before the independence of the State of Kuwait, and develops businesses such as real estate, construction and insurance. Both sides exchanged views regarding economic and business situation and issues of both countries, in addition to ways of further development of businesses and economic activities between the two countries.

Also on Sunday, Honda had a meeting with Japanese businesspeople in Kuwait and listened to their needs and opinions in order to develop economic interaction between the two countries. He also exchanged opinions with them regarding ways of further enhancement of bilateral economic relations.