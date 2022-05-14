KuwaitOther News

Kuwait’s foreign minister pays tribute at UAE embassy

3 hours ago
KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah writes in a book of condolences at the UAE Embassy in Kuwait City on May 14, 2022. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah has expressed heartfelt condolences to the leadership, government and people of the UAE on demise of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis writes in the book of condolences.

The minister, in a condolence note at the UAE embassy in Kuwait on Saturday, expressed deep condolences and consolation on the president death, recalling his paramount role in the UAE prosperity and development as well his role in cementing the brotherly Kuwait-UAE relations.

Canadian Ambassador to Kuwait Aliya Mawani writes in the book of condolences.

Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser also underscored his distinguished role as a Gulf-Arab-international leader, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon his soul and aid the bereaved Al Nahyan family and the UAE people with patience to cope with the great loss. – KUNA

Patron of the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church in Kuwait Anba Bishoy Bigol writes in the book of condolences.
