Kuwait’s Harley team drives across country to celebrate national days

KUWAIT: The international bikers team, Harley, organized a parade across Kuwait in celebration of the National and Liberation Days. The national celebration is an opportunity for the team to present their sport to people, while also bringing awareness of the importance of abiding by traffic laws, head of the team Jameel Al-Ali told KUNA yesterday.

The team includes over 200 members participating in events with 20 to 50 motorcycles, he said, adding that they had stopped parades for two years due to the coronavirus. The team will continue driving across Jaber Bridge, near Kuwait Towers and the sea front for the rest of the holiday days, said Al-Ali. As for dangers of motorcycles, he noted that the team promotes safety measures while riding, including wearing helmets and protective vests and focuses on driving safely and responsibly. – KUNA