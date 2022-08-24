Kuwait’s Health Minister opens new Farwaniya Hospital

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Health Dr Khaled Al-Saeed launched on Wednesday the first operating phase of the New Farwaniya Hospital building, which is a huge contribution to the health sector, the national development plan and the New Kuwait 2035 vision. Speaking to reporters following the opening ceremony, Dr Saeed stated that he is proud of this medical milestone which reflects the huge steps the health system is taking in order to provide the best health services to citizens, under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He pointed out that the project, which is considered a highly valuable addition to serve citizens in Farwaniya Governorate, covers an area of 423,000 square meters and includes five main buildings. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad stated that the hospital’s main building and outpatients clinics include four main towers that consist of nine floors. Dr Sanad said that the hospital includes 314 general clinics, the emergency department includes 71 clinics, adding that the hospital includes 31 operating rooms for various uses, with a capacity of 233 intensive care beds. He also pointed out that the hospital includes a building for dental care and a main power generator, together with six sub-generators, which can cover the hospital’s needs. Dr Sanad praised and thanked everyone for their great efforts that contributed to the new hospital.

Source KUNA