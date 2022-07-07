Kuwait’s Justice Minister accepts Attorney General’s resignation

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Justice Minister Jamal Al-Jalawi has accepted Attorney General Dherar Al-Asousi’s resignation, which he had submitted earlier in protest after he was nominated as deputy chief of the appeals’ court. Asousi had described the nomination in his resignation letter as a step that “goes against judicial tradition” in Kuwait. “I was informed on Tuesday July 5, 2022 – during my annual leave – that the Supreme Judicial Council has received a letter from [the justice minister] to nominate me as deputy chairman of the court of appeals,” Asousi wrote in his resignation letter, saying that the step was “unprecedented in the history of Kuwait’s judicial authority.”

He argued that not only does the nomination go “against established judicial tradition,” but is also not on the same level or suitable for someone who had served as Kuwait’s attorney general for years. “I have worked in the judiciary for over 40 years, during which I have been promoted to various positions at the Public Prosecution until the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah eventually bestowed the honor of assuming the position of Attorney General upon me,” he further wrote, adding that he has served as “a faithful guardian” of the law and constitution during his career. Minister Jalawi reportedly requested to change Asousi’s resignation date to July 7, 2022 instead of October 1, 2022, which is the date Asousi had included in his resignation letter for his resignation and start of retirement.