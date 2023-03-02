Middle EastWorld

Kuwait’s KRCS delivers aid to afflicted areas in Syria

2 seconds ago
0 0
Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) teams continue aid campaign in quake-stricken Syria

Amman: Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in cooperation with its Qatari counterpart distributed Thursday aid to around 600 Syrian families affected by the destructive earthquake of February 6.

KRCS’ envoy to Turkiye Dr. Musaed Al-Enezi stated to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the each package is enough for families of five to seven people for a duration of about two weeks, includes foodstuff of rice, flour dates, canned food as well as blankets.

This type of relief aid, indicated Al-Enezi, alleviates burdens and leaves a positive impact on those afflicted, and thanked donators for all they have provided.

He added that Kuwait extended air and sea bridges to deliver aid to Turkish and Syrian people in the aftermath of the quake.

Tags
2 seconds ago
0 0

Leave a Reply

Back to top button