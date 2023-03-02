Kuwait’s KRCS delivers aid to afflicted areas in Syria

Amman: Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in cooperation with its Qatari counterpart distributed Thursday aid to around 600 Syrian families affected by the destructive earthquake of February 6.

KRCS’ envoy to Turkiye Dr. Musaed Al-Enezi stated to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the each package is enough for families of five to seven people for a duration of about two weeks, includes foodstuff of rice, flour dates, canned food as well as blankets.

This type of relief aid, indicated Al-Enezi, alleviates burdens and leaves a positive impact on those afflicted, and thanked donators for all they have provided.

He added that Kuwait extended air and sea bridges to deliver aid to Turkish and Syrian people in the aftermath of the quake.