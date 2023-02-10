Kuwait’s KRCS signs USD 5 mln cooperation deal to help Syria

Kuwait: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed on Friday a USD five million international cooperation deal to help those affected by the catastrophic earthquake hitting northern Syria.

Speaking to KUNA, KRCS’s chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer revealed that the deal was signed in cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

The deal would be geared towards providing urgent humanitarian relief aid and necessary items to those affected by the earthquake.

Foodstuff, medical assistance, and tools to erect shelters were essential part of the deal, he indicated.

Al-Sayer noted that the deal was signed as part of the KRCS commitment to the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who called for providing immediate assistance to those affected by the earthquake that hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria.

The KRCS, so far, has sent 90 tons of relief aid material and provided assistance to those affected by the earthquake.