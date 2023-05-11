Kuwait’s Manpower Authority suspends 22 domestic worker recruitment offices

Kuwait: The Public Authority for Manpower, in coordination with joint committee launched an inspection campaign on domestic workers recruitment offices, in governorates of Hawally, Farwaniyah and Al-Ahmadi, which culminated in the fining and suspension of 22 offices.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the Authority mentioned that 13 workers were suspended and taken to migrant labor shelter center until their legal situation is remedied and departure measures are taken.

The fines suspend office permits for six months, citing article 11 of resolution 22 for the year 2022.

The continuation of such campaigns aims to ensure commitment of offices to the rules and regulations, and comes as per the instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Sabah.