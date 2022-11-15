Kuwait’s minister highlights GCC varied tourist potential

RIYADH: Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi has affirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states have a variety of tourist attractions. This came in Al-Mutairi’s speech at the sixth GCC tourism ministers’ meeting held in the Saudi City of Al-Ula, under the leadership of Saudi tourism minister Ahmad Al-Tayyib.

Al-Mutairi called for taking advantage of GCC tourist product on cultural, entertaining and social bases. The Kuwait minister conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as well as His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the meeting.

He said that the distinction made in the GCC tourist field requires more action to help make the GCC member states in the ranks of the outstanding countries in this field. Tourism enhances brotherly, international, regional and human bonds, as well as contributes to boosting the Gulf national identity, he said.

Al-Mutairi indicated that Kuwait affirms its full support for the Green Middle East initiative, and its commitment to the decisions made to confront climate change and achieve many regional and international aspirations. This shows the sincere desire of the region’s countries to implement the provisions of the Paris climate agreement and achieve the goals and indicators of sustainable development 2030, he explained.

Undoubtedly, the environmental initiatives are of the Kuwaiti political leadership’s interest to allure the concept of environment tourism and back its sustainable potential, he said. The Kuwaiti minister indicated that Kuwait has many varied tourist capabilities that help revive tourism and contribute to boosting the domestic product to achieve the objectives of the economic reform document, in cooperation between the public and private sectors, and to empower youth to get promising opportunities for successful investment and attract foreign investments, in accordance with new Kuwait’s 2035 vision, which looks forward to developing the tourism and entertainment sector.

This is done through a series of measures that copes pace with the integrated tourist sectors development that includes training youth and developing legislations in parallel with hotel utilities, transport networks as well as promoting “our tourism potential”, he elaborated. He noted tourism industry has an important and vital role in achieving stability, security, prosperity and prosperity, as it is the most important sector in creating job opportunities for young generations and a major source of national income.

Al-Mutairi emphasized that working on preparing a young generation to lead the launch of a Gulf tourism industry renaissance is a goal to develop this industry based on a common and comprehensive strategy for tourism investment planning, taking into account activating cooperation and partnership with the private sector, and adopting training programs to develop the capabilities of Gulf human cadres working in the tourism sector.

The meeting was held in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula, the global heritage destination, that showed the clear image of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf system on the logistic and infrastructure levels, he said. The minister thanked King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and the Saudi government and people for the warm reception, hospitality and outstanding organizing of the meeting.

Al-Mutairi also thanked his Saudi counterpart, GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf and the Secretariat’s staff for the distinguished preparation for this gathering. The meeting discussed several topic listed on the agenda that topped with the directives of the GCC leaders, approving the Gulf tourist strategy, the GCC tourism guidelines and others. In addition, the meeting discussed means of enhancing the common Gulf action in tourism and the strategic partnerships. – KUNA