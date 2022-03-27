Kuwait’s municipal delegation exchanges experiences, ideas

MADRID: A delegation representing Kuwait Municipal Council on Sunday concluded a tour in Spain, in which they visited municipalities of Madrid and Marbella, upon their invitation to exchange experiences and ideas. The delegation met with officials of the Municipality of Madrid, visited control center of the M-30 in the city and a cultural center run by the municipality.

In Marbella, the delegation met with Mayor of Marbella Maria Angeles Munoz, a number of main sectors’ directors and visited the sports port. In this regard, municipal council member Mishal Al-Hamdhan told KUNA in a statement the visit enabled “us as members of the Municipal Council to look into some important legislation and laws that make it easier for us to understand management of some facilities and legislate some laws.”

He singled out, as key examples, laws for landfills and recycling of basic materials such as plastic and metal, as well as benefiting from the provision of electrical energy that is made through the use of methane gas in these landfills, he said. Al-Hamadhan also referred to the Spanish experience in how to reduce traffic jams by building bridges and tunnels leading into the capital and other cities, stressing the benefit of this experience especially after recent accidents in Kuwait that cyclists were exposed to.

“Spanish regional governments encourage citizens and push them to use bicycles,” he said, adding, “We will take care of this issue and raise it seriously to create special lanes for bicycles and encourage their use” in Kuwait. For his part, Ahmad Al-Enezi, also a member of the Kuwaiti Municipal Council, said in a similar statement that the work mechanisms in the Spanish municipal councils are different from those in the Kuwaiti municipal council, as the municipal councils in Spain enjoy organizational, executive and supervisory tasks in all fields. The Kuwaiti delegation, headed by Engr Abdulsalam Al-Randi, began the visit in the capital city of Madrid on prior official invitation that was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.