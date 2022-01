Kuwaitis Khaled Nasrallah and Mona Al-Shammari are among 16 nominated authors for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction 2022 for their novels ‘The White Line of Night’ and ‘The Maids of the Shrine’. Each shortlisted nominee will receive $10,000, and the winner will receive an additional $50,000. All the novels selected for the 2022 longlist were published in Arabic between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.