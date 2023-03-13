Kuwait’s new ambassadors to Saudi, US take constitutional oath 

KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who presented to His Highness new heads of diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

The new chief diplomats, presented by the foreign minister during the audience with His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince, were Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the State of Kuwait’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Nasser Al-Saud Al-Sabah, the ambassador to the United States of America.

The assigned top envoys took the oath, marking their assumption of the new posts. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior State officials.