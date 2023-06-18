Kuwait’s new Cabinet lineup announced

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: An Amiri decree was issued on Sunday announcing the new Kuwaiti cabinet which includes six new faces with new defense, oil and electricity and water ministers.

Saad Al-Barrak, the former chief executive officer of Zain Telecom, was appointed as minister of oil and minister of state for economic affairs and investment. He enters the cabinet for the first time.

Jassem Al-Ostad was appointed as minister of electricity and water, also for the first time in the government.

The new cabinet, headed by Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah, brings back to Kuwaiti politics Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah who was minister between 2001 and 2011 and resigned after MPs failed to grill him over alleged mismanagement. He had denied the allegations.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad was appointed deputy premier and minister of defense, occupying the post for the first time as he had been minister of oil and energy for most of his tenure in the cabinet.

The prime minister and nine ministers were retained from the previous cabinet in their old posts including Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.

Ministers of foreign affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah, minister of finance Manaf Al-Hajeri in addition to the ministers of health, information, education, commerce and industry and public works all kept their posts in the previous cabinet.

Other newcomers include Sheikh Feras Al-Sabah as minister of social affairs , Faleh Al-Rqubah as minister of justice and Fahad Al-Shulah as minister of state for municipal affairs.

The previous cabinet resigned last week following the election results in accordance with Kuwaiti law. The cabinet is expected to be sworn in by the crown prince on Monday before attending the inaugural session of the national assembly the following day.

Kuwait’s new Cabinet lineup

– Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

– First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

– Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.

– Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kandari.

– Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Saad Al-Barrak.

– Minister of State for Municipality Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Fahad Al-Shula.

– Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

– Minister of Health Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

– Minister of Public Works Amani Bougammaz.

– Minister of Education, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Hamad Al-Adwani.

– Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

– Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban.

– Minister of Finance Manaf Al-Hajri.

– Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Jassem Al-Ostad.

– Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rguba.

– Minister of Social Affairs, Minister of State for Women and Childhood’s Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Malek Al-Sabah.