Kuwait’s new envoy to UAE submits credentials

ABU DHABI: Kuwait’s new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jamal Al-Ghunaim on Wednesday submitted a copy of his credentials to President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, citing the proximity shared between the Gulf Arab countries.

History is dotted with incidents that served as a testament to the amity between Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, the ambassador said amid a ceremony to usher him into his new post, underlining his commitment to propel bilateral relations to greater levels.

The UAE president received a bevy of newly-appointed ambassadors to the Gulf Arab emirate, saying Abu Dhabi looks forward to closer ties with its international partners. – KUNA