Kuwait’s new interior and defense ministers take oath

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took constitutional oath before the parliament session yesterday in line with Article 91 of the constitution. Article 91 of the constitution states that before taking up his functions at the Assembly or at its committees, a member of the National Assembly shall, at a public meeting of the Assembly, take the constitutional oath.

Yesterday, an Amiri decree was issued appointing retired General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, and Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hosted at Dar Al-Yamama yesterday the newly-formed Ministers, where they swore oath with the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In another development, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem announced yesterday that the parliament did not approve resignation request by MP Yousef Al-Fadhalah. Al-Ghanem added that the resignation request was approved by 19 members out of total of 60 attendees, whereas the government refrained from voting. MP Yousef Al-Fadhalah filed his resignation on April 7 of last year, and it was listed first on the Assembly’s agenda. – KUNA